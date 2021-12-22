Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 57 lakh doses on December 21

India inoculated over 57 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Tuesday, December 21, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of December 22, 7am, 57,05,039 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 13,18,312 were first doses while second doses totalled 43,86,727.

1,38,95,90,670 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including

82,99,63,655 first doses and 55,96,27,015 second doses.

State-wise tally

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses, having administered 18,88,31,204 doses.

It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,89,78,217 doses and West Bengal with 10,09,99,705 total doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 12,31,71,192 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,90,94,760 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,43,74,740 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 6,56,60,012 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,98,83,457 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,70,87,701 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally stands at over 34.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 78,190. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 6,906 to 3,42,01,966. 318 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,78,325.