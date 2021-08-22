Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 58 crore doses

India has administered over 58 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 22, 58,14,89,377 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country including 45,07,55,650 first doses and 13,07,33,727 second doses.

52,23,612 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 33,79,941 received their first jab while 18,43,671 received their second Covid-19 vaccine dose.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses amounting to 5,33,47,031, followed by Maharashtra at 3,89,94,650 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,35,53,099 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,40,09,863 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat which is the second State to surpass the one crore mark in second doses with 1,04,42,928 doses and Uttar Pradesh which is the third to do so with 1,00,92,169 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 6,34,39,200 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,30,04,513 doses and Gujarat with 4,27,04,816 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,53,398, down by 7,942 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 38,487 to 3,16,36,469. 403 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,34,367.