Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 58 crore doses

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India has administered over 58 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of August 22, 58,14,89,377 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country including 45,07,55,650 first doses and 13,07,33,727 second doses.
52,23,612 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 33,79,941 received their first jab while 18,43,671 received their second Covid-19 vaccine dose.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses amounting to 5,33,47,031, followed by Maharashtra at 3,89,94,650 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,35,53,099 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,40,09,863 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat which is the second State to surpass the one crore mark in second doses with 1,04,42,928 doses and Uttar Pradesh which is the third to do so with 1,00,92,169 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 6,34,39,200 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,30,04,513 doses and Gujarat with 4,27,04,816 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,53,398, down by 7,942 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 38,487 to 3,16,36,469. 403 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,34,367.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...