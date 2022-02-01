Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 61 lakh doses on January 31

Over 61 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in India on Monday, January 31, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of February 1, 7am, 61,45,767 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 11,39,827 were first doses and 33,95,335 were second doses administered to the 18+ population, while 6,22,645 were first doses and 3,59,546 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 6,28,414 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

1,66,68,48,204 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far.

This includes a total of 89,53,67,264 first doses and 71,19,66,993 second doses administered to the 18+ population, 4,66,52,398 first doses and 3,59,546 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,25,02,003 precaution doses administered so far.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses at 26,16,51,238 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,82,59,747 doses and West Bengal with 12,20,22,523 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 17,43,059. The number of new cases recorded in the last 24 hours stood at 1,67,059.

The number of cured/ discharged/ migrated patients increased by 2,54,076 to 3,92,30,198. 1,192 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,96,242.