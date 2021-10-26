Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 64 lakh doses on October 25

India vaccinated over 64 lakh people against Covid-19 October 25, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 26, 7am, India administered 64,75,733 doses of the vaccine in the last 24 hours. This includes 26,04,967 first doses and 38,70,766 second doses.

Around 1,02,94,01,119 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 71,91,86,075 first doses and 31,02,15,044 second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, administering the highest number of total doses as well as first and second doses.

It has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,65,09,099 . It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,58,72,419 doses and West Bengal with 5,30,48,088 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh surpassed Maharashtra, topping the list with 3,02,28,982 doses administered. Maharashtra has administered 2,99,36,204 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 2,45,44,895 doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 12,67,38,081 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 9,58,08,623 total doses administered so far and West Bengal with 7,30,95,396 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,63,816, down by 3,879 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 15,951 to 3,35,83,318. 356 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,55,068.