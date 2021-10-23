Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 68 lakh doses on October 22

India inoculated over 68 lakh people against Covid-19 on Friday, October 22, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 23, 7am, 68.48 lakh (68,48,417) people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Of this, 28.99 lakh (28,99,082) received their first dose while 39.49 lakh (39,49,335) received their second.

India surpassed the landmark 100 crore mark in total vaccine doses administered earlier this week. It has administered 101.30 crore (1,01,30,28,411) total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 71.24 crore (71,24,13,356) first doses and 30.06 crore (30,06,15,055) second doses.

As for the States-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in total doses administered with 12.44 crore (12,44,49,000) doses. Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 9.45 crore (9,45,81,669). It is followed by West Bengal with 7.05 crore (7,05,61,973) doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses with 9.54 crore (9,54,41,355) doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 6.52 crore (6,52,31,520) doses and West Bengal with 5.12 crore (5,12,45,364) doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2.93 crore (2,93,50,149) second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2.90 crore (2,90,07,645) doses and Gujarat with 2.40 crore (2,40,32,589) doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34 million. As per official data, the active caseload stands at 1,73,728, down by 2,017 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 17,677 to 3.35 crore (3,35,32,126). 666 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,53,708.