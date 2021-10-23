Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 68 lakh doses on October 22

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India inoculated over 68 lakh people against Covid-19 on Friday, October 22, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of October 23, 7am, 68.48 lakh (68,48,417) people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Of this, 28.99 lakh (28,99,082) received their first dose while 39.49 lakh (39,49,335) received their second.
India surpassed the landmark 100 crore mark in total vaccine doses administered earlier this week. It has administered 101.30 crore (1,01,30,28,411) total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 71.24 crore (71,24,13,356) first doses and 30.06 crore (30,06,15,055) second doses.
As for the States-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in total doses administered with 12.44 crore (12,44,49,000) doses. Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 9.45 crore (9,45,81,669). It is followed by West Bengal with 7.05 crore (7,05,61,973) doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses with 9.54 crore (9,54,41,355) doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 6.52 crore (6,52,31,520) doses and West Bengal with 5.12 crore (5,12,45,364) doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2.93 crore (2,93,50,149) second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2.90 crore (2,90,07,645) doses and Gujarat with 2.40 crore (2,40,32,589) doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34 million. As per official data, the active caseload stands at 1,73,728, down by 2,017 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 17,677 to 3.35 crore (3,35,32,126). 666 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,53,708.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
Early in the book, Ramesh notes that there has so far been only one serious biographer of Sir Edwin, and says, ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...