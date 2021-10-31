Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 68 lakh doses so far

India vaccinated over 68 lakh people against Covid-19 on Saturday, October 30, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 31, 7 am, 68,04,806 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 25,33,860 were first doses while 42,70,946 were second doses.

1,06,14,40,335 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine have been administered so far in the country. This includes 73,16,21,098 first doses and 32,98,19,237 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses administered. It is the first State to cross the 13-crore mark in terms of total doses with 13,07,49,803 doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra with 9,80,89,337 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 7,74,83,423 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 9,81,25,464 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,71,45,633 first doses administered and West Bengal with 5,59,82,557 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,26,24,339 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,09,43,704 doses and Gujarat with 2,59,10,291 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 159272, down by 2283 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 14667 to 33655842. 446 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 458186.