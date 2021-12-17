Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 70 lakh doses on Dec 16

India inoculated over 70 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Thursday, December 16, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, 70,46,805 doses were administered in the last 24 hours as of December 17, 7 am. This included 15,50,561 first doses and 54,96,244 second doses. 1,35,99,96,267 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. Of this, 82,27,98,419 are first doses while second doses total 53,71,97,848.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 18,30,16,714 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,65,40,614 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 9,88,89,541 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses. It has administered 12,08,63,446 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,84,73,998 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,42,18,256 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 6,21,53,268 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,80,66,616 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,53,33,086 doses.

Gujarat has become the fourth State to vaccinate over 4 crore people with both doses. It has administered 4,00,48,592 second doses of the vaccine so far. India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.7

million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 86415. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 7886 to 34162765. 391 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 476869.