Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 90 lakh doses on November 24

India administered more than 90 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, November 24, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 25, 7am, 90,27,638 doses of the vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. This includes 25,07,849 first jabs and 65,19,789 second jabs.

About 1,19,38,44,741 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 77,36,70,169 first doses and 42,01,74,572 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 15,34,89,227 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 10,92,94,990 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 8,95,13,173 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 10,79,35,318 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,20,97,836 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,22,15,177 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,55,53,909 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,71,97,154 doses and Gujarat with 3,29,14,159 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 34.5 million. 9,119 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 109940. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 10264 to 33967962. 396.new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 466980.