Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 91 crore total doses

With over 72 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered on Monday, India has administered over 91 crore total doses of the vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family.

As per the data, as of October 5, 7am, India's overall vaccination tally stood at 91,54,65,826 total doses, including 66,38,07,388 first doses and 25,16,58,438 second doses.

In the last 24 hours, 72,51,419 doses were administered. Of this, 38,38,362 beneficiaries received their first dose while 34,13,057 received their second.

As for the States-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in total doses administered. It is the first State to cross the 11 crore mark in total doses administered with 11,08,63,293 doses. Maharashtra has administered the second-highest number of total doses at 8,41,99,054. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 6,43,17,755 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses with 8,85,58,148 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 5,89,10,087 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,87,32,692 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,52,88,967 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,23,05,145 doses and Gujarat with 1,96,19,686 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 33.8 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 252902, down by 11,556 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 29,639 to 3,31,50,886. Nnew deaths recorded were 263 taking the death toll to 4,49,260.