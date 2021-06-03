Covid-19 vaccination: India administers so far over 22 crore doses

India has administered over 22 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 3, 7 am, 22,10,43,693 cumulative vaccine doses have been administered in the country. Of this, 17,56,65,160 are first doses while second doses amount to 4,53,78,533.

In the last 24 hours, 24,26,265 people were vaccinated. Over 21.90 lakh received the first dose, while 2,35,324 received the second.

Maharashtra leads in vaccination

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses among the States, with 1,84,00,557 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,55,01,696 and Rajasthan at 1,40,80,570.

Maharashtra is leading in second doses, with 46,51,517 second doses being administered so far in the State. Gujarat follows it at 42,02,315 and West Bengal at 39,02,916.

The State is also leading in total doses administered with 2,30,52,074 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,90,34,656 and Gujarat at 1,74,71,742.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 28.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 17,13,413, down by 80,232. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,11,499 to 2,63,90,584. Reports 2,887 new deaths , taking the total toll to 3,37,989, as per the official data.