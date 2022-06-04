Covid-19 vaccination: India crosses 193.96 crore doses

India has administered over 193.96 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on June 4, 1,93,96,47,071 total doses have been administered. This includes 91.65 crore first doses and 82.94 crore second doses for those aged 18-plus; about 5.96 crore first doses and 4.61 crore second doses for those aged 15-18; 3.43 crore first doses and 1.74 crore second doses for those aged 12-14; 25.2 lakh precautionary doses for those aged 18-59; and about 3.37 crore precautionary doses for those aged 60-plus, health care workers and frontline workers.

Nearly 11,67,037 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours. This includes 36,165 first doses and 4.3 lakh second doses for those aged 18-plus.

About 23,589 first doses and 87,895 second doses were administered to those aged 15-18; 87,489 first doses and 2.32 lakh second doses were administered to those aged 12-14.

Around 71,729 precautionary doses were administered in the last 24 hours to beneficiaries aged 18-59, and 1.94 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60, healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses among the States, at 32.86 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 16.7 crore and West Bengal at 14.04 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 22,416. Nearly 3,962 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. With 2,697 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, total recoveries stands at 4.26 crore. Five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,24,677.