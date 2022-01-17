Covid-19 vaccination: India crosses 157-crore mark in total doses administered

India has administered over 157.2 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the official data, as of January 17, 7 am, 1,57,20,41,825 total doses of the vaccine have been administered across the board.

Of this, the first and second doses administered to the 18+ population totalled 87,50,42,352 and 65,80,18,545, respectively. A total of 3,45,32,745 first doses have been administered to the 15-18 year old population, while the number of precaution doses administered so far total 44,48,183.

India, on Sunday, completed one year of its Covid-19 vaccination drive.

39,46,348 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 12,38,527 first doses and 19,67,198 second doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 18+ age group. A total of 6,19,932 first doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, while 1,20,691 were precaution doses.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses administered across the board with 23,15,37,862 doses; it is also the first State to cross the 23-crore mark. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,31,55,223 doses, and West Bengal with 11,39,71,228 doses administered overall.

Covid-19 case count

The active caseload stands at 16,56,341. A total of 2,58,089 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/ discharged/ migrated patients increased by 1,51,740 to 3,52,37,461. As many as 385 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,86,451.

India has recorded 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant so far, while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/ recovered/ migrated total 3,109.