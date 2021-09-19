Covid-19 vaccination: India crosses the 80-crore mark in total doses administered

With more than 85 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered on Saturday, September 18, India has surpassed the 80-crore mark in total doses administered, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of September 19, 7am, India had administered 80,43,72,331 total doses of the vaccine including 60,10,46,450 first doses and 20,33,25,881 second doses.

In the last 24 hours, 85,42,732 people were vaccinated. Of this, 46,21,397 were given their first dose, while 39,21,335 the second.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States, totalling 7,75,09,869. Maharashtra follows it with 5,26,83,079 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,49,61,857 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list being the first State to cross the 2-crore mark, having administered 2,06,13,097 double doses.

It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,66,43,990 doses and Gujarat with 1,66,11,405 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered 9,41,53,859 total doses of the vaccine. Maharashtra follows it with 7,32,96,176 total doses administered and Gujarat with 5,64,78,894 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 332158, down by 8481 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 38945 to 32671167. With 309 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 444838.