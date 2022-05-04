Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered more than 189.48 crore total doses so far

India has administered more than 189.48 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on May 4, 1,89,48,01,203 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,45,33,012 first doses and 81,28,12,642 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,85,57,194 total first doses and 4,26,56,237 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,95,09,889 first doses and 80,40,467 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 8,60,318 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,78,31,444 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

4,79,208 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 24,562 first doses and 2,00,367 second doses were administered to the 18+ population. 8,348 first doses and 42,592 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 60,216 first doses and 55,705 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 28,554 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours, while 58,864 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of 31,57,14,275 doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16,51,43,924 doses, and West Bengal with 13,83,98,442 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 19,509. It recorded 3,205 new cases in the last 24 hours. There were 2,802 recoveries in this period, taking the total recoveries to 4,25,44,689. Thirty-one deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,23,920.