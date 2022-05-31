Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered more than 193.45 crore total doses so far

More than 193.45 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on May 30, 1,93,45,19,805 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.63 crore total first doses and 82.76 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, about 5.95 crore total first doses and 4.57 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.39 crore first doses and 1.64 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, about 22,78,012 precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.28 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) so far.

13,33,064 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 49,246 first doses and 4.3 lakh second doses were administered to the 18+ population.

About 32,398 first doses and 1.08 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 1.05 lakh first doses and 2.70 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

55,382 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2.83 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 32.65 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.67 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.02 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 17,883. 2,338 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,134 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries reaching 4.26 crore. 19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,630.