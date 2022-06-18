Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered more than 196 crore total doses so far

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed the 196 crore total doses mark, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The data shows that 1,96,00,42,768 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country overall as of 7 AM June 18.

This includes 91.72 crore total first doses and 83.77 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged over 18 years, 6 crore total first doses and 4.76 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.56 crore first doses and 2.08 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

It also includes data related to the third precautionary dose. 39.09 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.71 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) so far.

14,99,824 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the country in the last 24 hours. This included 45,846 first doses and 5.60 lakh second doses administered to those over 18 years. 35,718 first doses and 1.22 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 95,510 first doses and 2.47 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. 1.24 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours, while 2.69 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

In terms of the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 33.58 crore doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.83 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.10 crore doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 68,108. 13,216 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 8,148 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.27 crore. 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,840.