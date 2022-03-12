Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered nearly 180 crore doses so far

3,614 fresh Covid-19 cases and 5,185 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours

Over 179.9 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the official data, as of 7 am on March 12, India has administered 1,79,91,57,486 total doses of the vaccine so far.

This includes 91,10,71,978 total first doses and 77,77,94,584 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged more than 18 years, 5,57,96,876 total first doses and 3,33,42,579 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 2,11,51,469 precaution doses administered.

18,18,511 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 1,24,994 were first doses and 11,19,962 were second doses administered to those aged over 18 years. 69,355 first doses and 4,15,282 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 88,918 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 29,38,56,747 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,74,89,152 doses and West Bengal with 13,22,15,219 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 40,559. 3,614 new cases and 5,185 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,31,513.

89 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,15,803.