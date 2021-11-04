Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 107.6 crore doses so far

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India has administered over 107.6 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of November 4 (7 am), India had administered 1,07,63,14,440 doses of the vaccine. This includes 73,76,20,990 first doses and 33,86,93,450 second doses.
Of the 30,90,920 doses administered in the last 24 hours, 12,00,142 were first doses, while 18,90,778 were second doses.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses at 13,26,95,295 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 9,90,31,304 doses administered, and West Bengal with 8,01,19,480 doses becoming the third state to cross the 8-crore mark in total doses administered.
Uttar Pradesh also tops the list in terms of first and second doses. It has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,89,85,709. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,76,61,579 doses, and West Bengal with 5,78,39,897 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,37,09,586 second doses, followed by Maharashtra with 3,13,69,725 doses and Gujarat at 2,66,80,212 has administered the third highest number of second doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.3 million. According to official data, the active caseload stands at 1,48,579, down by 2,630 cases. The number of cured/ discharged/ migrated patients increased by 15,054 to 33,712,794. 461 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,59,652.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...