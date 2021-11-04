Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 107.6 crore doses so far

India has administered over 107.6 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of November 4 (7 am), India had administered 1,07,63,14,440 doses of the vaccine. This includes 73,76,20,990 first doses and 33,86,93,450 second doses.

Of the 30,90,920 doses administered in the last 24 hours, 12,00,142 were first doses, while 18,90,778 were second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses at 13,26,95,295 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 9,90,31,304 doses administered, and West Bengal with 8,01,19,480 doses becoming the third state to cross the 8-crore mark in total doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh also tops the list in terms of first and second doses. It has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,89,85,709. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,76,61,579 doses, and West Bengal with 5,78,39,897 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,37,09,586 second doses, followed by Maharashtra with 3,13,69,725 doses and Gujarat at 2,66,80,212 has administered the third highest number of second doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.3 million. According to official data, the active caseload stands at 1,48,579, down by 2,630 cases. The number of cured/ discharged/ migrated patients increased by 15,054 to 33,712,794. 461 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,59,652.