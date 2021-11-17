Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 113 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 113 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of November 17, 7 am, 1,13,68,79,685, total doses of the vaccine had been administered so far in the country. This includes 75,57,24,081 first doses and 38,11,55,604 second doses.

67,82,042 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 21,29,193 were first doses while second doses totalled to 46,52,849.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 14,29,27,486 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 10,41,16,963 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses with 8,54,71,019 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 10,30,31,957 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,98,15,228 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,05,56,825 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,98,95,529 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,43,01,735 doses and Gujarat with 3,01,58,733 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,28,555, down by 2,238 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 12,134 to 3,38,73,890. 301 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,64,153.