Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 124 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 124 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of December 1, 7am, 1,24,10,86,850 total doses have been administered in the country. This includes 78,90,28,971 first doses and 45,20,57,879 second doses.

80,98,716 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 25,80,689 beneficiaries received their first jab while 55,18,027 received their second.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 16,27,11,877 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 11,43,33,500 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 9,27,76,096 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 11,23,42,282 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,43,11,736 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,32,82,577 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,03,69,595 second doses. It is the first State to administer both doses to over 5 crore people. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State which crossed the 4 crore mark in second doses with 4,00,21,764 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 3,53,78,887 doses.

India’s Covid infection tally is nearly 34.6

million. 8,954 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 99023. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 10,207 to 3,40,28,506. 267 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,69,247.