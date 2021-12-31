Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 144.5 crore total doses so far

India has administered more than 144.5 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of December 31, 7am, 1,44,54,16,714 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country including 84,33,69,725 first doses and 60,20,46,989 second doses.

66,65,290 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 16,13,114 received their first jab while 50,52,176 received their second.

State-wise tally

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot in terms of the highest number of total doses, surpassing the 20-crore mark having administered 20,01,72,468 total doses.

It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,32,33,707 doses and West Bengal with 10,42,93,180 total doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 12,75,35,733 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,00,41,015 first doses administered, crossing the 8-crore mark and West Bengal with 6,46,08,065 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 7,26,36,735 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,31,92,692 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 5,02,00,408 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.8 million. 16,764 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the official data, active caseload stands at 91,361. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 7,585 to 3,42,66,363. 220 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,81,080.

India has recorded 1,270 cases of the Omicron variant so far while patients infected with he variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 374.