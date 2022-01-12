Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 153.80 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 153.80 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This included 86,62,30,600 total first doses and 64,16,17,038 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+, 2,82,74,847 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 and 18,85,715 total precaution doses administered so far.

85,26,240 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 19,95,852 first doses and 37,17,175 second doses were administered to 18+ population. 19,33,743 were first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 while 8,79,470 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

India started administering booster shots (precaution dose) to the frontline and healthcare workers as well as senior citizens from Monday.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered across the board with 21,82,22,877 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,08,96,669 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses overall with 11,15,53,973 doses.

Covid-19 cases

As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 9,55,319. 1,94,720 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 60405 to 34630536. As many as 442 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 484655.

India has recorded 4.868 cases of the Omicron variant so far, while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 1,805.