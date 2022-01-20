Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 159.67 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 159.67 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far across the board, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of January 19, 7am, 1,59,67,55,879 total doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the country.

Of this, 88,07,79,229 are total first doses and 67,13,07,622 are total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+, 3,84,93,979 total first doses have been administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while precaution doses total 61,75,049.

Over 73,38,592 total doses of the vaccines were administered overall in the last 24 hours. Around 16,69,246 first doses and 40,61,471 second doses were administered to the 18+ population, and 11,13,839 first doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 4,94,036 were precaution doses.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 24,00,85,540 doses, the first State to administer over 24 crore total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,47,80,858 doses and West Bengal with 11,62,80,022 doses administered overall.

Covid-19 cases

The active caseload stands at 19,24,051. 3,17,532 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,23,990 to 3,58,07,029. As many as 491 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,87,693.

India has recorded 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant so far.