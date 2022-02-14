Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 172.95 crore total doses so far

India has administered nearly 173 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of February 14, 7 am, 1,72,95,87,490 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 90,46,33,765 total first doses and 74,04,77,746 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. Apart from this, 5,21,32,053 were total first doses and 1,50,14,801 were total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 1,73,29,125 were total precaution doses administered so far.

11,66,993 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 2,28,537 were first doses and 5,92,970 were second doses administered to the 18+ population while 81,668 first doses and 1,81,852 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 81,966 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 27,65,91,966 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,21,63,830 doses and West Bengal with 12,69,52,111 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 4,78,882. 34,113 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 91,930 to 4,16,77,641. 346 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,09,011.