Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 174 crore total doses so far

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage has surpassed 174 crore total doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the data, as of February 17, 7 am, India has administered 1,74,24,36,288 total doses of the vaccine so far.

Of this, 90,61,51,996 are total first doses and 74,65,77,746 are total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. Apart from this, 5,29,34,308 are total first doses and 1,85,46,964 are total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 1,82,25,274 are total precaution doses administered so far. 34,75,951 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 4,01,813 were first doses and 17,25,214 were second doses administered to the 18+ population while 2,07,938 first doses and 9,07,257 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 2,33,729 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 27,93,36,815 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,30,32,754 doses and West Bengal with 12,82,70,190 doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 3,32,918. 30,757 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 67,538 to 4,19,10,984. 541 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,10,413.