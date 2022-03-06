Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 178.8 crore total doses so far

India has administered more than 178.8 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the official data, as of March 6, 7 am, 1,78,83,79,249 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country overall.

This includes 91,02,71,445 total first doses and 77,12,88,099 total second doses that have been administered to the 18+ population so far. 5,53,77,120 total first doses and 3,08,21,856 total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 2,06,20,729 total precaution doses have been administered so far.

26,19,778 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 2,21,164 were first doses and 15,68,630 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 1,04,922 first doses and 6,21,999 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,03,063 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 29,18,59,588 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,65,22,107 doses and West Bengal with 13,15,87,244 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 59,442. 5,476 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

9,754 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,88,475.

158 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,15,036.