Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 181.89 crore doses so far

More than 30 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours

India has administered over 181.89 crore total doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on March 23, 1,81,89,15,234 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country.

This includes 91,20,63,635 total first doses and 78,71,14,377 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged over 18 years.

It also includes 5,63,96,784 total first doses and 3,61,18,886 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 52,10,775 doses to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. So far, a total of 2,2,20,10,777 precaution doses were administered.

30,53,897 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 85,615 were first doses and 8,10,690 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged over 18 years.

95,013 first doses and 2,80,119 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 16,54,357 doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort in the last 24 hours. 1,28,103 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 29,68,23,041 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,90,40,528 doses and West Bengal with 13,31,88,119 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 23,087.

1,778 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,542 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,73,057.

62 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 5,16,605.