Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 186.3 crore total doses so far

More than 186.3 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the data, as of 7 am on April 15, over 186.30 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far. This includes 91.36 crore total first doses and 80.24 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 5.78 crore total first doses and 4.02 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 2.38 crore first doses and 42,352 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

About 86,341 precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2.49 crore precautionary doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) so far.

Over 6,66,660 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 21,472 were first doses and 3,11,718 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. About 20,889 first doses and 87,155 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 1,35,404 first doses and 10,570 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort.

About 23,367 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 56,085 precautionary doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30.65 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.29 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.65 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 11,191. 949 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 810 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.25 crore. Six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,743.