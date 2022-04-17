Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 186.38 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 186.38 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, as per the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of April 16, about 186.38 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far.

This includes 91.36 crore total first doses and 80.28 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. About 5.78 crore total first doses and 4.03 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 2.40 crore first doses and 57,147 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

Over 1,10,212 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2.49 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) so far.

About 6,89,724 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 21,439 were first doses and 3,34,565 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 16,171 first doses and 84,027 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

About 1,40,392 first doses and 13,968 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. About 23,593 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 55,569 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW in the last 24 hours.

As for the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30.69 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.30 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.65 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 11,558 as on April 17, 8 am. About 1,150 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 954 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.25 crore. Four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,751.