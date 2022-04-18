Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 186.5 crore total doses so far

India has administered more than 186.5 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, as per the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on April 18, over 186.54 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far. This includes 91.37 crore total first doses and 80.35 crore total second doses administered to the 18+ age group population.

Over 5.78 crore total first doses and 4.04 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 2.43 crore first doses and 1,71,544 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

About 1,62,532 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years while 2.51 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) so far.

About 2,66,459 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 6,670 were first doses and 1,39,877 were second doses administered to the 18+ age group population. 6,218 first doses and 30,109 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

About 42,099 first doses and 5,087 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. 18,116 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 18,283 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW in the last 24 hours.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30.75 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.31 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.65 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 11,542. About 2,183 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with 1,985 recoveries recorded, increasing the total recoveries to 4.25 crore. About 214 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,965.