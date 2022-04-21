Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 187 crore total doses so far

India has administered more than 187 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, as per official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on April 21, 1,87,07,08,111 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far. This includes 91,38,92,588 total first doses and 80,53,28,135 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,80,05,588 total first doses and 4,08,77,009 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,53,87,677 first doses and 12,47,298 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 2,37,279 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,57,32,537 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (healthcare workers), FLW (frontline workers) so far.

15,47,288 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 39,750 were first doses and 5,17,205 were second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 32,874 first doses and 1,23,076 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 2,82,376 first doses and 3,68,292 second doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. 25,944 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,57,771 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30,91,40,174 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,34,81,056 doses and West Bengal with 13,68,59,443 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 13,433. 2,380 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,231 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,14,479. 56 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,22,062.