Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 192.8 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 192.8 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on May 26, 1,92,82,03,555 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,60,98,922 total first doses and 82,54,37,747 total second doses administered to the 18+ population. 5,93,02,696 were total first doses and 4,52,06,782 were total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 3,33,02,653 first doses and 1,51,26,171 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 19,57,569 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3,17,71,015 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers), frontline workers) so far.

13,13,687 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 43,490 first doses and 4,80,150 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 32,067 first doses and 1,02,227 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,19,103 first doses and 2,87,181 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. 53,867 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,95,602 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW , FLW.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 32,50,63,847 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,65,13,490 doses administered so far. West Bengal takes the first spot with 14,00,30,120 doses. It is the third State to cross the 14 crore mark in terms of total doses administered.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 15,414. 2,628 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,167 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,26,04,881. 18 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,525.