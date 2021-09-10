Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 72 crore doses so far

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India has administered over 72 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of September 10, 7 am, India had administered 72,37,84,586 doses of the vaccine, including 55,18,43,120 first doses, and 17,19,41,466 second doses.
67,58,491 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. This includes 46,32,972 beneficiaries who received their first jab, and 21,25,519 who received their second.
Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 7,08,26,725, becoming the first State to cross the 7-crore mark in first doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,83,33,216 doses, and Madhya Pradesh with 4,10,83,747 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,82,62,678 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,38,93,983 doses, and Gujarat with 1,37,35,338 doses.
Uttar Pradesh leads the overall vaccination drive, having administered 8,47,20,708 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,65,95,894 total doses administered, and Gujarat with 5,14,39,768 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.1 million. According to the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,90,646, down by 2,968 cases. The number of cured/ discharged/ migrated patients increased by 37,681 to 32342299. The new deaths recorded was at 260, taking the death toll to 4,42,009.
