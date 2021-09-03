Covid-19 vaccination: India innoculated over 74 lakh people on September 2

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India vaccinated over 74 lakh people against Covid-19 on September 2, Thursday with total doses administered crossing the 67 crore mark, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of September 3, 7 am, 74,84,333 beneficiaries were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 53,90,051 received their first dose while 20,94,282 received their second.
India's vaccination tally in terms of total doses administered stands at 67,09,59,968. This includes 51,55,31,338 first doses and 15,54,28,630 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 6,36,88,853. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,42,80,493 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,92,20,217 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,64,98,057 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 1,22,42,882 doses and Uttar Pradesh with 1,21,28,425 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 7,58,17,278 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,07,78,550 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,78,29,755 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.9 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,99,778, up by 10,195 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 34,791 to 3,20,63,616. 366 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,39,895.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...