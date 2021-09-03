Covid-19 vaccination: India innoculated over 74 lakh people on September 2

India vaccinated over 74 lakh people against Covid-19 on September 2, Thursday with total doses administered crossing the 67 crore mark, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of September 3, 7 am, 74,84,333 beneficiaries were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 53,90,051 received their first dose while 20,94,282 received their second.

India's vaccination tally in terms of total doses administered stands at 67,09,59,968. This includes 51,55,31,338 first doses and 15,54,28,630 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 6,36,88,853. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,42,80,493 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,92,20,217 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,64,98,057 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 1,22,42,882 doses and Uttar Pradesh with 1,21,28,425 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 7,58,17,278 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,07,78,550 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,78,29,755 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.9 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,99,778, up by 10,195 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 34,791 to 3,20,63,616. 366 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,39,895.