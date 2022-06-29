Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated more than 13 lakh beneficiaries on June 28

India inoculated over 13 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Tuesday, June 28, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am, June 29, 13,44,788 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in India in the last 24 hours.

This includes 47,387 first doses and 4.41 lakh second doses administered to the 18+ population.

30,146 first doses and 92,852 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 94,265 first doses and 2.21 lakh second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

1.12 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 3.04 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

India has administered 1,97,46,57,138 total doses of the vaccine overall.

This includes 91.77 crore total first doses and 84.29 crore total second doses that were administered to the 18+ population. 6.04 crore total first doses and 4.86 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

3.66 crore first doses and 2.32 crore second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years while 53.66 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.99 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 33.97 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.91 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.17 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 99,602. 14,506 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

11,574 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.28 crore. 30 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,077.