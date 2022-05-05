Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated nearly 14 lakh people on May 4

India vaccinated nearly 14 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, May 4, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on May 5, 13,98,710 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 53,594 first doses and 5,26,576 second doses were administered to the 18+ population. 30,436 first doses and 1,03,249 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,80,102 first doses and 3,24,296 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 43,028 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,37,429 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, Healthcare Workers (HCW), Frontline Workers (FLW) in the last 24 hours.

1,89,63,30,362 total doses have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,45,97,516 total first doses and 81,33,94,168 total second doses, administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,85,90,473 total first doses and 4,27,69,308 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,97,07,359 first doses and 83,90,978 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 9,04,586 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,79,75,974 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Among States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 31,61,60,004 doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16,52,43,661 doses while West Bengal takes the third spot with 13,84,37,170 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 19,719 .3,275 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 3,010 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,25,47,699. 55 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,23,975.