Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 12 lakh people on October 24

India vaccinated over 12 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 25, 7 am, 12,30,720 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 5,53,650 people received their first jab while 6,77,070 received their second.

India has administered 1,02,27,12,895 total doses of the vaccine so far including 71,64,87,728 first doses and 30,62,25,167 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,59,11,944. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,55,87,016 doses and West Bengal with 5,23,82,569 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 2,96,92,754 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,95,51,067 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,43,12,005.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 12,54,63,011 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 9,52,79,770 total doses administered and West Bengal with 7,20,70,704 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.1 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,67,695, down by 4,899 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 18,762 to 3,35,67,367. 443 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,54,712.