Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 13 lakh beneficiaries on June 20

India inoculated over 13 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Monday, June 20, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of June 21, 7 am, 13,00,024 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

This included 39,790 first doses and 4.92 lakh second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

31,046 first doses and 94,534 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 74,414 first doses and 2.17 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

82,802 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2.68 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

India had administered 1,96,32,43,003 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall.

This includes 91.73 crore total first doses and 83.89 crore total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 6.01 crore total first doses and 4.78 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.58 crore first doses and about 2.13 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 42.12 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.77 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 33.69 crore doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.85 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.13 crore doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 79,313. 9,923 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

7,293 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.27 crore. 17 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,890.