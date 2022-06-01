Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates nearly 11 lakh people on May 31

India inoculated nearly 11 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Tuesday, May 31, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on June 1, 10,91,110 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 40,415 first doses and 3.9 lakh second doses were administered to the 18+ population.

27,976 first doses and 87,898 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 87,701 first doses and 2.13 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

53,561 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1.93 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

91,63,64,831 82,80,41,465 5,95,03,617 4,58,27,863 3,40,10,748 1,65,98,990 3,30,38,712

1,93,57,20,807 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.64 crore total first doses and 82.80 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, about 5.95 crore total first doses and 4.58 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.40 crore first doses and 1.66 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 23,34,581 precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.30 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses among the States with 32.74 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.68 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.03 crore doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 18,386. 2,745 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,236 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.26 crore. Six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,636.