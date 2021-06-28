Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 17 lakh on June 27

Mumbai, June 28 Over 17 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Sunday, June 27, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 28, 7 am, 17,21,268 people were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 13,90,961 received their first dose while 3,30,307 received their second.

Overall, India has administered 32,36,63,297 total doses of the vaccine so far including 26,69,33,878 first doses and 5,67,29,419 second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses, with 2,61,54,182 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 2,51,45,226 and Rajasthan at 2,04,13,290.

Maharashtra leads in terms of second doses with 60,14,297 administered so far. It is followed by Gujarat at 53,87,325 and West Bengal at 47,46,182.

The overall vaccination drive is being led by Maharashtra with 3,11,59,523 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3,04,79,428 and Gujarat at 2,48,87,822.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 5,72,994, down by 13,409. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 58,578 to 2,93,09,607. There were 979 new deaths reported, taking the death toll to 3,96730, as per the official data.