Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 41 lakh people on November 2

India vaccinated over 41 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, November 2, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of November 3, 7 am, 41,16,230 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 15,90,504 received their first dose while 25,25,726 received their second.

India has administered 1,07,29,66,315 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 73,63,12,002 first doses and 33,66,54,313 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,88,37,933. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,75,33,015 doses and West Bengal with 5,74,84,830 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 3,35,42,862 doses administered, followed by Maharashtra with 3,12,60,859 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,65,22,916.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 13,23,80,795 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 9,87,93,874 total doses administered and West Bengal with 7,95,90,498 doses.

India’s Covid infection tally is over 34.3 million. The active caseload stands at 1,51,209, down by 2,567 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 14,159 to 3,36,97,740. 311 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,59,191.