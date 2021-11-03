News

Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 41 lakh people on November 2

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 03, 2021

India has administered 1,07,29,66,315 total doses of the vaccine so far

India vaccinated over 41 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, November 2, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of November 3, 7 am, 41,16,230 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 15,90,504 received their first dose while 25,25,726 received their second.

India has administered 1,07,29,66,315 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 73,63,12,002 first doses and 33,66,54,313 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,88,37,933. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,75,33,015 doses and West Bengal with 5,74,84,830 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 3,35,42,862 doses administered, followed by Maharashtra with 3,12,60,859 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,65,22,916.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 13,23,80,795 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 9,87,93,874 total doses administered and West Bengal with 7,95,90,498 doses.

India’s Covid infection tally is over 34.3 million. The active caseload stands at 1,51,209, down by 2,567 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 14,159 to 3,36,97,740. 311 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,59,191.

Published on November 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like