Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 66 lakh people in a day

India inoculated over 66 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Monday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This brings the country’s overall vaccination tally to more than 44 crore doses.

As per the data, as of July 27, 7 am, 66,03,112 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 46,24,576 received their first dose while 19,78,536 received their second dose.

India has administered 44,19,12,395 total doses of the Covid vaccine so far. This includes 34,65,16,149 first doses and 9,53,96,246 second doses.

Leading States

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 3,78,97,452, followed by Maharashtra at 3,16,69,069 doses and Gujarat at 2,42,95,325 doses.

Maharashtra is the first State to surpass the one crore mark in terms of second doses administered with 1,01,00,624 doses. West Bengal has administered the second highest number of second doses with 83,02,952 doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 75,17,929 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive with 4,52,33,333 total doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,17,69,693 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,18,13,254 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 31.44 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,98,100, down by 13,089. The number of cured, discharged or migrated patients increased by 42,363 to 3,06,21,469. 415 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,21,382.