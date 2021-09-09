Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 86 lakh people on September 8

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India inoculated more than 86 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, September 8, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of September 9, 7 am, 86,51,701 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. 60,38,299 people received their first dose while 26,13,402 received their second.
With this, 71,65,97,428 total doses have been administered in the country so far including 54,68,97,006 first doses and 16,97,00,422 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall drive, having administered 8,34,92,874 total doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,55,81,976 doses and Gujarat with 5,08,73,185 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, having administered 6,98,22,355 first doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,75,95,826 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,07,61,568 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops having administered 1,79,86,150 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,36,70,519 doses and Gujarat with 1,34,82,531 doses.
India’s Covid infection tally is over 33.1 million. As per data, the active caseload stands at 3,93,614, up by 2,358 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 40,567 to 3,23,04,618. 338 new deaths were recorded taking death toll to 4,41,749.
