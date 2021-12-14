Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated nearly 67 lakh beneficiaries on December 13

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
India inoculated nearly 67 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Monday, December 13, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of December 14, 7 am, 66,98,601 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 18,78,760 doses were first doses while second doses totalled 48,19,841.
India has administered 1,33,88,12,577 total doses of the vaccine so far including 81,74,54,502 first doses and 52,13,58,075 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board.
Uttar Pradesh is ahead in terms of first and second doses. It has administered 11,90,59,750 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,79,16,225 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,41,06,438 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,97,35,424 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,66,21,330 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,30,84,552 doses.
It also tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 17,87,95,174 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,45,37,555 doses and West Bengal with 9,76,14,807 doses.
India’s Covid infection tally is over 34.7 million. 5,784 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 88,993. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 7,995 to 3,41,38,763. 252 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,75,888.
