Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 33 lakh people on July 7

India vaccinated over 33 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 7, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of July 8, 7 am, 33,81,671 people were vaccinated within the last 24 hours. Of this, 20,73,888 people received their first dose while 13,07,783 received their second.

India has administered 36,48,47,549 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 29,58,89,870 first doses and 6,89,57,679 second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 2,98,96,371 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,80,46,874 doses and Rajasthan at 2,14,92,802 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 73,98,150 second doses administered. It is followed by Gujarat with 61,53,541 doses and West Bengal with 59,12,029 doses.

Maharashtra is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 3,54,45,024 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3,52,72,000 and Gujarat at 2,73,40,028.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.7 million. As per the official data, the active case load now stands at 4,60,704, down by 784. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 44,291 to 2,98,43,825. 817 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 4,05,028, as per the official data.