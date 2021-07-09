Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 40 lakh people on July 8

India vaccinated over 40 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, July 8, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of July 9, 7 am, 40,23,173 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 27,01,200 people received the first dose while 13,21,973 received the second.

India has administered 36,89,91,222 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 29,86,78,913 are first doses while 7,03,12,309 are second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 3,05,40,558 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,82,50,377 doses and Rajasthan at 2,15,75,229 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 75,22,771 second doses administered. It is followed by Gujarat with 61,57,088 doses and West Bengal with 60,62,514 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of total doses administered with 3,60,73,523 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,57,73,148 total doses administered and Gujarat at 2,73,47,218.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 4,58,727, down by 1,977. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 44,459 to 2,98,88,284. 911 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 4,05,939, as per the official data.