Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 7 lakh people on August 22

Over seven lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Sunday, August 22, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 23, 7 am, 7,95,543 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 5,48,132 received their first dose while 2,47,411 received their second. Vaccination centres remained closed in certain States including Gujarat and Chandigarh on Sunday on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

India has administered 58,25,49,595 total doses of the vaccine so far including 45,15,13,534 first doses and 13,10,36,061 second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 5,33,92,600. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,90,69,171 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,35,70,004 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,40,40,408 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 1,04,45,262 doses and Uttar Pradesh with 1,00,97,742 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 6,34,90,342 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,31,09,579 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,27,11,955 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,33,924, down by 19,474 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 44,157 to 3,16,80,626. 389 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,34,756.