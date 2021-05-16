Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinates 17.3 lakh people on Saturday

Over 17 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the day, 17,33,232 people received the jab on Saturday. Of this, 11,30,928 people received the first dose while 6,02,304 received the second dose.

India’s cumulative vaccine doses amount to 18,22,20,164. Of this, 14,05,23,796 are first doses while 4,16,96,368 are second doses.

As for the state wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,54,65,331 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,20,15,027 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,15,08,030.

Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 41,98,732 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 38,22,778 and West Bengal at 37,14,322.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive, nearing the 2 crore mark with 1,96,64,063 total doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,49,91,425 and Gujarat at 1,48,32,722.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 24.6 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 36,18,458. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,62,437 to 2,07,95,335. 4,077 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,70,284, as per the official data.