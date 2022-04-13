Covid-19 vaccination: India’s cumulative vaccine coverage surpasses 186 crore

India has administered over 186 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on April 13, 1,86,07,06,499 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far.

This includes 91,35,94,473 total first doses and 80,14,21,258 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,77,54,385 total first doses and 3,99,40,527 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,32,25,381 first doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 45,289 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,47,25,186 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Over 15 lakh (15,05,332) total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 48,365 were first doses and 6,14,738 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. About 48,994 first doses and 1,52,168 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Over 4.41 lakh (4,41,607) first doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. Seventeen thousand five hundered and fifty precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,81,910 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30,56,55,669 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,28,28,229 doses, and West Bengal with 13,64,18,590 .

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 10,870.

Over 1,000 (1,088) new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with 1,081 recoveries, thereby increasing total recoveries to 4,25,05,410. Twenty-six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,736.