Covid-19 vaccination: India’s vaccination tally exceeds 178 crore doses 

India’s Covid-19 vaccination tally has exceeded 178 crore total doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the official data, as of March 3, 7am, India has administered 1,78,02,63,222 total doses of the vaccine so far. As many as 90,96,46,017 total first doses and 76,66,01,938 total second doses have been administered to the 18-plus population so far.

As many as 5,50,25,490 total first doses and 2,87,35,449 total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 2,02,54,328 total precaution doses have been administered so far.

21,83,976 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 1,71,979 were first doses and 12,73,766 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 18 years. 94,182 first doses and 5,35,096 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,08,953 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 28,98,27,041 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,59,74,433 doses and West Bengal with 13,11,01,635 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 77,152. As many as 6,561 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 14,947 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,53,620. As many as 142 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,14,388.